GS-JJ lapel pins
Contratistas en Asika
    • GS-JJ is affiliated to one of the largest manufacturers of

    promotional gifts merchandise in China, whose mission is offer their customers the best quality products at highly competitive prices and on-time delivery!

    Our product lines include:

    Lapel Pins / Medals / Lanyards / Belt Buckles / Challenge Coins / Ornaments / Embroidered Patches / Key Chains / Silicone Wristbands and MORE ......

    GS-JJ e-commerce website is our latest venture in our effort to offer our quality products and service directly to Designer and end users.

    U.S.A.: Los Angeles Office address: 20829 Valley Blvd. Walnut, CA 91789

    Canada: Vancouver Office address: 5280 Oakmount Crescent, Ste 402, Burnaby, BC V5H 4S1

    custom lapel pins 

    Área geográfica
    Asika
    Dirección
    20829 Valley Blvd
    91789 Asika
    Estados Unidos
    +108888644755 www.gs-jj.com/lapel-pins/Custom-Lapel-Pins

    Valoraciones

    C. Curtis
    ¡JUDY es la representante de servicio al cliente más profesional, servicial, amable y oportuna en las respuestas con la que he tenido el placer de trabajar! Me ayudó a diseñar prendedores personalizados para un evento familiar especial. ¡Los PINS resultaron perfectos y el servicio de atención al cliente me convertirá en un cliente habitual! ¡Gracias! No puedo esperar hasta que todos vean este regalo especial. ¡Les diré a todas las demás familias involucradas en el evento que utilicen su compañía y pidan a Judy el mejor servicio al cliente!
    hace 2 meses
    Inspire School of Ballet
    Todavía no hemos recibido los pines, por lo que esta revisión se basa únicamente en el servicio de atención al cliente brindado para realizar el pedido y no en la calidad de los pines en sí. Nuestro representante (Bella) fue muy rápido en responder una vez que se realizó la solicitud de cotización. Cambiamos por completo nuestro diseño, y Bella se apresuró a proporcionar la nueva cotización (dos en realidad, ya que queríamos ver la diferencia entre un plazo de entrega de 18 días y un plazo de entrega de 30 días) y aclarar los próximos pasos para realizar el pedido. Su sitio web para pagar era fácil de usar. Si los pines son de buena calidad, definitivamente consideraría ordenar nuevamente.
    hace 28 días
    Robert McGlew
    I am a repeat customer and have had nothing but great service from Miss Bella and Fanny. They ensure that my product is finished without flaws. They review and catch things i missed. They also talk to their boss giving me the best price they can. I have no problem having another coin done. This is truly a professional, honest company. These girls will work for you to ensure your happiness.
    hace 24 días
