GS-JJ is affiliated to one of the largest manufacturers of

promotional gifts merchandise in China, whose mission is offer their customers the best quality products at highly competitive prices and on-time delivery!

Our product lines include:

Lapel Pins / Medals / Lanyards / Belt Buckles / Challenge Coins / Ornaments / Embroidered Patches / Key Chains / Silicone Wristbands and MORE ......

GS-JJ e-commerce website is our latest venture in our effort to offer our quality products and service directly to Designer and end users.

U.S.A.: Los Angeles Office address: 20829 Valley Blvd. Walnut, CA 91789

Canada: Vancouver Office address: 5280 Oakmount Crescent, Ste 402, Burnaby, BC V5H 4S1

custom lapel pins