Architecture firm TOBIS-ENGINEERING LLC was founded in 1994 in Zadar and is practicing constantly ever since. Our office operates in two locations- in Zadar and Zagreb.

TOBIS-ENGINEERING is a team of licensed architects, licensed civil construction engineers, bachelors of civil engineering and architecture, landscape architecture graduate engineers and architects and licensed court expert in construction. This team cooperates with a large number of associates which covers all the needs of investors.