Architecture firm TOBIS-ENGINEERING LLC was founded in 1994 in Zadar and is practicing constantly ever since. Our office operates in two locations- in Zadar and Zagreb.
TOBIS-ENGINEERING is a team of licensed architects, licensed civil construction engineers, bachelors of civil engineering and architecture, landscape architecture graduate engineers and architects and licensed court expert in construction. This team cooperates with a large number of associates which covers all the needs of investors.
- Servicios
- tourist
- industrial
- designing family houses
- residential
- commercial
- public and social buildings
- Área geográfica
- Zadar y Croacia
- Dirección
-
Siroka ulica 2
23000 Zadar, Croacia
Croacia
+385-23315716 www.tobis.hr