TOBIS-inzenjering -Croatia
Arquitectos en Zadar, Croacia
    Architecture firm TOBIS-ENGINEERING LLC was founded in 1994 in Zadar and is practicing constantly ever since. Our office operates in two locations- in Zadar and Zagreb.

    TOBIS-ENGINEERING is a team of licensed architects, licensed civil construction engineers, bachelors of civil engineering and architecture, landscape architecture graduate engineers and architects and licensed court expert in construction. This team cooperates with a large number of associates which covers all the needs of investors.

    Servicios
    • tourist
    • industrial
    • designing family houses
    • residential
    • commercial
    • public and social buildings
    Área geográfica
    Zadar y Croacia
    Dirección
    Siroka ulica 2
    23000 Zadar, Croacia
    Croacia
    +385-23315716 www.tobis.hr
