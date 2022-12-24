Tu navegador no está actualizado.

Prestige Serenity Shores Price
    • Prestige Serenity Shores Whitefield is a premium project by Prestige Group in Whitefield, Bangalore. It is located near the upcoming metro station and close to many other amenities like malls, hospitals, schools etc. The project has an area of about 1.5 acres and consists of 2 BHK apartments that are available for sale and ready to occupy. The flats have a built up area of 745 sq ft to 1060 sq ft with different configurations and sizes. The project also has some 2 BHK + STUDIO apartments that have a built up area of 1265 sq ft to 1452 sq ft with different configurations and sizes. They have both open terrace as well as balconies. https://www.prestigeserenityshore.in/
    Prestige Serenity Shores
    Bangalore
    Bangalore
    56001 Bangalore
    Territorio Británico del Océano Índico
    +91-9408907956 www.prestigeserenityshore.in
